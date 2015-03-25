Northwestern Mutual buys LearnVest to boost wealth management

| NEW YORK, March 25
NEW YORK, March 25 Northwestern Mutual Life
Insurance Co bought financial information and
advisory website LearnVest.com to compete more directly with
wealth management companies, its top executive said on
Wednesday.
"I've always said our real competitors are not other
insurance companies," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John
Schlifske said in a telephone interview. "This move will
accelerate Northwestern Mutual's competition in non-traditional
spaces with wealth management."
Schlifske declined to discuss details of the deal, including
what the 160-year-old, Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company paid
for LearnVest.
Created in 2009, LearnVest has raised nearly $75 million in
venture financing, two-thirds of it in the last 18 months,
founder and Chief Executive Officer Alexa von Tobel said.
Northwestern Mutual, which invested in LearnVest last April,
plans to use its software for many of its clients' financial
plans because it updates account information hourly, faster than
the current system, Schlifske said.
Northwestern Mutual has nearly $90 billion in assets under
management and produced 400,000 financial plans in 2014.
The benefit for LearnVest is support for growth, von Tobel
said.
LearnVest plans within the next year to hire 30-40
designers, technology engineers and planners at its offices in
New York and Arizona, raising its workforce to as much as 190
employees from 150.
Von Tobel, who will stay on as LearnVest CEO, said the
company will also utilize Northwestern Mutual's research and
century and a half of market data to deepen its financial
education offerings.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts. Editing by Andre Grenon)