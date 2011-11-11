More brokers managing funds; firms hold onto track records

*More advisers are acting as portfolio managers
*Reps who go independent can't take track records
*Advisers say hard to prospect without performance
By Jessica Toonkel
Nov 11 (Reuters)- To respond more quickly to increasingly
volatile markets, a growing number of financial advisers at
large broker-dealers have taken over the management of their
clients' accounts.
That could mean better results for clients now, but few
advisers realize that if they leave at firm, they won't be able
to show those results to prospective clients.
Traditionally, most brokers used their firms' investment
models to dictate what to include in a clients portfolios.
Instead of actively managing accounts, the adviser's primary
role was maintaining a relationship with existing clients,
monitoring their accounts, and bringing in new customers.
But after the financial crisis, many advisers wanted more
control over choosing client investments. They also wanted to
be able to make trades themselves, rather than wait for the
firm to execute trades. That way, when a client called with a
concern they could respond immediately.
"With the volatility over the last five years, advisers
really want the ability to move much quicker," said Jim Walker,
head of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's consulting group.
Under this model, which is known as "rep as portfolio
manager," advisers have complete discretion over a client's
assets in exchange for a management fee dependent on the
client's assets under management.
Rep-as-portfolio-manager assets grew 35.5 percent to $402.7
billion in the year ended in March, according to the Money
Management Institute. The growth comes at a time when brokerage
firms are looking for ways to reinforce customer loyalty.
"For advisers, these rep-as-portfolio-manager assets are
stickier because the adviser can really talk about what is in
the client's accounts and why it looks a certain way," said
Marc Zeitoun, head of intermediary distribution for Guggenheim
Investments, who used to run the rep-as-portfolio manager
program at UBS UBSN.VX.
The programs also allow advisers to gain more experience as
portfolio managers. But many advisers don't realize that if
they ever leave to become an independent adviser, they can't
take their performance track record with them. For example, an
adviser can't tout that they had beaten the S&P 500 Index by 10
percent for the past five years because that performance
actually belongs to the firm, not the adviser.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has said portfolio
managers cannot take their track record with them when they
leave a firm because that performance is the property of the
firm. While this is understood in the mutual fund world where
portfolio manager turnover is steady, financial advisers just
entering the portfolio management space may not know the rules,
experts said.
"This is a huge deal for a broker planning to go
independent and launch a registered investment advisory
business," said Frank Campanale, vice chairman of First Allied
Securities Inc.
The only way advisers acting as a portfolio manager can
bring their track records with them is if they can prove that
they made all investment decisions on their own, with no help
from their firms, said Steve Stone, a partner at Morgan Lewis
Bockius LLP, who works with the Money Management Institute.
That could be difficult because the adviser would have to
prove that he got no guidance from firm research in his
investing process, Stone said.
"And even if the rep can prove they called all the shots,
they have to show backup of their record, which is the property
of the firm," Stone said. Walking out with such records could
be viewed as theft, he added.
Officials at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MS.N), Bank of
America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) and Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC.N)
all said that their brokers are generally not allowed to take
their track records with them because they are property of the
firm. Thus they cannot use them to market their performance.
For advisers who want to go out on their own, this can be a
big setback, advisers said.
"You need your performance if you are going on your own,
without that what do you have to sell to clients," said one
broker at a major brokerage firm who acts as a portfolio
manager. "You need your record to prospect."
There has been no known litigation brought by brokers over
this issue as of now, but as rep-as-portfolio-manager programs
continue to grow, experts predict that may change.
One official in the managed account industry said he
believes if the issue ever were to be brought up in court, a
judge would likely "allow the rep to keep the track record."
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel, editing by Richard Satran)