More brokers managing funds; firms hold onto track records

*More advisers are acting as portfolio managers

*Reps who go independent can't take track records

*Advisers say hard to prospect without performance

By Jessica Toonkel

Nov 11 (Reuters)- To respond more quickly to increasingly volatile markets, a growing number of financial advisers at large broker-dealers have taken over the management of their clients' accounts.

That could mean better results for clients now, but few advisers realize that if they leave at firm, they won't be able to show those results to prospective clients.

Traditionally, most brokers used their firms' investment models to dictate what to include in a clients portfolios. Instead of actively managing accounts, the adviser's primary role was maintaining a relationship with existing clients, monitoring their accounts, and bringing in new customers.

But after the financial crisis, many advisers wanted more control over choosing client investments. They also wanted to be able to make trades themselves, rather than wait for the firm to execute trades. That way, when a client called with a concern they could respond immediately.

"With the volatility over the last five years, advisers really want the ability to move much quicker," said Jim Walker, head of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's consulting group.

Under this model, which is known as "rep as portfolio manager," advisers have complete discretion over a client's assets in exchange for a management fee dependent on the client's assets under management.

Rep-as-portfolio-manager assets grew 35.5 percent to $402.7 billion in the year ended in March, according to the Money Management Institute. The growth comes at a time when brokerage firms are looking for ways to reinforce customer loyalty.

"For advisers, these rep-as-portfolio-manager assets are stickier because the adviser can really talk about what is in the client's accounts and why it looks a certain way," said Marc Zeitoun, head of intermediary distribution for Guggenheim Investments, who used to run the rep-as-portfolio manager program at UBS UBSN.VX.

The programs also allow advisers to gain more experience as portfolio managers. But many advisers don't realize that if they ever leave to become an independent adviser, they can't take their performance track record with them. For example, an adviser can't tout that they had beaten the S&P 500 Index by 10 percent for the past five years because that performance actually belongs to the firm, not the adviser.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has said portfolio managers cannot take their track record with them when they leave a firm because that performance is the property of the firm. While this is understood in the mutual fund world where portfolio manager turnover is steady, financial advisers just entering the portfolio management space may not know the rules, experts said.

"This is a huge deal for a broker planning to go independent and launch a registered investment advisory business," said Frank Campanale, vice chairman of First Allied Securities Inc.

The only way advisers acting as a portfolio manager can bring their track records with them is if they can prove that they made all investment decisions on their own, with no help from their firms, said Steve Stone, a partner at Morgan Lewis Bockius LLP, who works with the Money Management Institute.

That could be difficult because the adviser would have to prove that he got no guidance from firm research in his investing process, Stone said.

"And even if the rep can prove they called all the shots, they have to show backup of their record, which is the property of the firm," Stone said. Walking out with such records could be viewed as theft, he added.

Officials at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MS.N), Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) and Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC.N) all said that their brokers are generally not allowed to take their track records with them because they are property of the firm. Thus they cannot use them to market their performance.

For advisers who want to go out on their own, this can be a big setback, advisers said.

"You need your performance if you are going on your own, without that what do you have to sell to clients," said one broker at a major brokerage firm who acts as a portfolio manager. "You need your record to prospect."

There has been no known litigation brought by brokers over this issue as of now, but as rep-as-portfolio-manager programs continue to grow, experts predict that may change.

One official in the managed account industry said he believes if the issue ever were to be brought up in court, a judge would likely "allow the rep to keep the track record."

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel, editing by Richard Satran)