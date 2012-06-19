Global wealth managers need fresh approach-report

LONDON, June 19 The wealth management industry
looking after the money of society's richest individuals needs
to rethink its business models if firms are to survive an
increasingly hostile environment, a survey found.
An annual report into global wealth by consultants CapGemini
and Royal Bank of Canada outlines an industry imperiled
by rising costs, as regulators increase demands at a time of
falling revenues.
"As these forces coalesce, many wealth management business
models are buckling under the pressure," the report published on
Tuesday says.
Since the financial crisis of 2008, many clients have kept
much of their money in safe assets such as cash, squeezing
margins for wealth managers already struggling with rising staff
and compliance costs.
At the same time, weak economies in the developed world and
stubbornly volatile returns have made it hard to deliver on
investment performance.
While total assets under management have grown with the
recovery since 2008, costs have risen faster. The cost to income
ratio for the global wealth management industry was nearly 80
percent in 2010, having risen from 64 percent in 2007, the
report says.
In response, investment managers should explore options like
hiring younger financial advisers, reflecting the fact the
global rich are getting younger, and scrapping systems of
classifying clients according to how rich they are.
The financial services industry currently groups its clients
into catch-all categories such as "mass affluent" - meaning
wealthy but not ostentatiously rich - or "Ultra High Net Worth"
meaning super wealthy.
"Firms will need to be more sophisticated in their
approaches," the report says, recommending firms pay more
attention to issues like age, gender, location and people's
appetite for taking risks with their money.
The authors also suggest undoing previous industry
initiatives, like aggressive pursuit of more clients which
sometimes came at the expense of quality of service, and seeking
growth in portfolios rather than minimising the risk of loss.
Many financial services groups threw resources into building
their wealth management arms after the financial crisis,
attracted by the prospect of stable returns and solid asset
bases offseting more volatile operations like capital markets.
The current squeeze on profits as a result of more fickle,
price sensitive clients and higher regulatory costs has pushed
many groups to reconsider and some have looked at selling on
wealth or investment management businesses.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the world's largest
wealth business which was a co-sponsor of the report until this
year, recently put has put its wealth management units outside
the United States up for sale.