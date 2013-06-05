REUTERS SUMMIT-Rich Europeans urged to free up cash holdings

* For other news from Reuters Global Wealth Management
Summit, click here
* European investors returning to markets only slowly
* Risk aversion still high, cash holdings at 20 pct - Citi
* Clients held back by "home bias" - Zeltner
By Martin de Sa'Pinto
ZURICH, June 5 Europe's rich need to take more
investment risk to prevent their wealth from being eroded,
several private bankers said this week.
Many wealthy families and entrepreneurs are keeping a large
portion of their fortunes in cash to shield it from vicious
swings in markets largely controlled by policymakers trying to
prise the euro zone out of recession.
But with government bonds and money market funds yielding
close to zero against a 1.4 percent inflation rate, investors
sitting on cash are simply watching their wealth disappear, said
Norman Villamin, investment head of Royal Bank of Scotland's
private banking arm Coutts.
"Clients want to ring-fence a certain amount of assets and
preserve purchasing power - and they need to take some risk to
do that," Villamin told the Reuters Global Wealth Management
Summit in Geneva.
Investors have had a love-hate relationship with risk assets
such as stocks and corporate debt ever since the credit crunch
inflicted losses from which they have struggled to recover.
Some have tiptoed back into markets in search of
income-generating investment opportunities, but larger
proportions of their assets remain idle, bankers said.
"Since the 2008 events, private clients have been behaving
in a more risk-aware and cautious manner," said Coutts Chief
Executive Alexander Classen.
"In the past eight to nine months we've seen a sharp return
to the table. There is less cash in the portfolio than before,
but still too much," he said.
Sergio Ermotti, CEO of Switzerland's biggest bank, UBS
, also noted a stubborn aversion to risk among clients.
"We advise the world's wealthiest individuals, and they
continue to act with caution. High levels of cash in their
portfolios is evidence of that," Ermotti told delegates at the
Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Investor Conference on
Tuesday.
"While short-term market trends may improve trading activity
temporarily, we have yet to see a material shift in confidence
or asset allocation."
Catherine Weir, head of Citi's Global Family Office
Group, said that cash holdings were still at 20 percent of
investable assets but have been edging lower in response to
central bank stimulus.
There has been a marginal rise in clients' risk profile this
year, said UBS private banking head Juerg Zeltner, with some
cash moving into equities. However, he said the increase in risk
appetite in the first quarter was driven mainly by Asian
investors buying stocks.
European clients would need to look further afield if they
want to preserve the value of their wealth, he said.
"Clients typically have a huge home bias ... (but) the need
to diversify to get access to growth has never been bigger. The
environment for 'govies' (government bonds) has never been less
favourable."
One market bright spot is commercial real estate, said Weir,
particularly in what she called "gateway cities" such as London,
New York and Frankfurt. Spain, too, has begun to attract
investors again after years of plunging prices.
Stable rental returns from these assets are helping
investors to offset low returns on cash, Weir said.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(Editing by David Goodman)