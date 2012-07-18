Global wealth industry profits squeezed as costs rise

LONDON, July 18 The global wealth management
industry that invests money for the world's elite is suffering a
profits squeeze, paying $8 to generate every $10 of income as it
grapples with ever more burdensome and expensive regulations.
Specialist wealth management consultant Scorpio Partnership
said in a closely watched annual health check of the global
private banking sector that cost to income ratios across the
industry reached 80 percent in 2011, from 79 percent a year
earlier.
This compares to ratios of less than 70 percent before the
financial crisis hit in 2008, prompting waves of new regulation
across the world.
Among large institutions with more than $20 billion in
assets managed for clients, the average increase in expenses
jumped 18 percent to more than $2 billion at the end of 2011,
the survey of 201 firms found.
"The market trends pose the question whether cost income
ratios in the region of 78 percent to 85 percent are the new
reality for wealth management in the post-2008 era," Scorpio
said in the report.
Cath Tillotson, managing partner at Scorpio, blamed in part
higher personnel costs as firms looking to expand into growing
markets in regions like Asia poach bankers from each other.
But an increasingly pivotal component of rising costs is the
simultaneous introduction of new rules to govern the industry in
multiple jurisdictions since the financial crisis.
New rules being introduced around the world include FATCA, a
U.S. initiative cracking down on international tax dodging that
will force non-U.S. institutions to root out clients who may be
eligible for U.S. taxes from 2013.
Global banking regulators such as the Basel Committee on
Banking Supervision are simultaneously tightening supervision,
making lenders hold more capital to defend against possible
future financial shocks.
And in Britain, reforms on retail investment product sales
are coinciding with an overhaul of the entire regulatory
infrastructure.
"There's an imperative to expand but it's getting more
expensive to do this kind of business around the world,"
Tillotson said.
The world's largest wealth manager, according to Scorpio, is
Bank of America despite a 2 percent fall in assets to
$1.67 trillion, followed by Swiss giant UBS with $1.55
trillion.