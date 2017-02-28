CORRECTED-Wells Fargo robo-adviser to target young, first-time investors

(Corrects product name in 8th paragraph to Intuitive Investor
from Intuitive Advisor)
By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK Feb 28 Wells Fargo & Co's wealth
management business said on Tuesday it would launch its
new robo-adviser Intuitive Investor later this year in a bid to
develop a new revenue stream from existing Millennial customers
who may be looking to open their first investment account in a
crowded online market.
Devon McConnell, Wells Fargo Advisors' head of digital and
direct investing, said the digital advice platform, which will
initially be rolled out to employees in the first half of 2017,
would be marketed to Wells Fargo customers who have savings and
are comfortable taking big life steps online.
"We know that there are many customers ready to take an
early step in their investing life, and for this population, a
lot of things in their life happen online first," McConnell
said.
Wells Fargo is the latest Wall Street brokerage to join the
robo-adviser party following competitor Bank of America Corp
, which launched its Merrill Edge Guided Investing
earlier this month, and independent firm Raymond James Financial
Inc, which debuted its Connected Advisor in January.
Companies like Betterment and Wealthfront have made
robo-advisers, which provide automated investment advice to
clients through web-based platforms, popular investing options
and traditional brokerages rushed to compete.
Brokerages like that the technology allows them to serve
clients at a lower cost, especially as a new U.S. Labor
Department retirement regulation has boosted compliance costs
for many wealth management firms.
Wells is entering the market as it seeks to move on from a
2016 scandal in which employees were accused of opening as many
as 2 million deposit and credit card accounts without customers'
permission in order to meet sales targets.
Wells Fargo Advisors announced last year that it was
partnering with technology firm SigFig to create its digital
offering, and a pilot version of Intuitive Investor will be
rolled out to Wells Fargo employees in the first half of this
year.
"We wanted to make sure we found the right partner and built
the right technologies, and that takes time," said McConnell of
Wells Fargo's timing. "We weren't going to let anything else
dictate a timeline to us."
McConnell said Wells Fargo Advisors' partnership with SigFig
involved engineers from both firms collaborating to create
software that worked with the bank's broader systems.
The bank has not broken out how much it spent to create the
robo, but McConnell said Intuitive Investor is one part of the
bank's broader technology investments.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Andrew Hay)