BP says Gulf of Mexico output to be shut by midday Sunday

BRIEF-NGEX reports 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, June 24 BP Plc said its oil and natural gas production in the U.S. regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico would be shut in by midday Sunday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Debby.
BP, the Gulf's largest oil producer, began evacuating workers from oil and gas production platforms on Saturday.
The company is also shutting operations on wells being drilled the Gulf of Mexico.
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian job classifieds portal Seek Ltd said on Wednesday its profit rose 11 percent, as a booming jobs market in China offset weak results in Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere in Asia.
SANTIAGO, Feb 20 A government-mediated meeting between BHP Billiton and striking workers at its Escondida mine in Chile has failed, and workers will head back to their encampment without any future dialogue planned, a union spokesman told Reuters on Monday.