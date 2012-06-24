版本:
BP says Gulf of Mexico output to be shut by midday Sunday

HOUSTON, June 24 BP Plc said its oil and natural gas production in the U.S. regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico would be shut in by midday Sunday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Debby.

BP, the Gulf's largest oil producer, began evacuating workers from oil and gas production platforms on Saturday.

The company is also shutting operations on wells being drilled the Gulf of Mexico.

