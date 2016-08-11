UPDATE 1-U.S. weather forecaster maintains forecast for La Nina in fall or winter

(Adds report details, background throughout)
NEW YORK Aug 11 A U.S. government weather
forecaster on Thursday reduced its outlook that La Nina
conditions would develop in next few months but said it still
expected the weather phenomenon to occur this fall or winter.
The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center
said in its monthly forecast that La Nina was "slightly favored"
to develop through October. That was a small change from July,
when it stated the conditions were "favored" to occur.
The agency maintained its forecast of a 55 percent to 60
percent chance that La Nina would develop during the fall and
winter of 2016/17.
La Nina, which tends to occur unpredictably every two to
seven years, is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in
the equatorial Pacific Ocean.
The agency's predictions follow a damaging El Nino weather
period. While typically less harsh than El Nino, severe La Nina
occurrences have been linked to floods and droughts that can
roil commodity markets.
Colombian coffee farmers are already bracing for torrential
rains associated with La Nina that can damage crops, and cooler
temperatures across the United States could boost demand for
heating oil.
Slightly below-average sea surface temperatures across the
eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean were observed during the past
month, the government forecaster said, adding the event would
likely be weak if it occurred.
The agency's expectations for a La Nina have dropped
substantially since June, when it said there was a 75 percent of
one developing this fall and winter.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa
Von Ahn)