版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 4日 星期四 22:36 BJT

UPDATE 1-El Nino chances rise to 65 percent for N. Hemisphere winter

(Adds forecast details, background, link to report)

NEW YORK Dec 4 The U.S. weather forecaster on Thursday projected a 65 percent chance of El Nino conditions during the Northern Hemisphere winter and into spring, up from a 58 percent chance predicted early in November.

The Climate Prediction Center, an agency of the National Weather Service, said in a monthly report it is on watch for the El Nino weather phenomenon.

The heightened alert comes just days after the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said there is a 70 percent chance of an El Nino event arriving by February.

El Nino, a warming of Pacific sea-surface temperatures that occurs every four to 12 years, can trigger drought in some parts of the world and cause flooding in others.

Last month, the CPC slightly lowered the likelihood of El Nino occurring in the Northern Hemisphere winter to 58 percent.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐