Harsh winter weather hits U.S. energy output

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 5 Severe winter weather in the
western United States has already dented some oil and gas
production and could further crimp output in the top crude
producing states as temperatures drop this week.
In North Dakota, temperatures are expected to drop to -40
degrees Fahrenheit (-40 degrees Celsius) by Saturday, following
a three-day winter storm that blanketed the western reaches of
the state with up to 8 inches of snow, NOAA forecasters said.
Portions of western Texas, home to the oil-and-gas rich
Permian Basin shale play, will see freezing rain, sleet and snow
with ice forming on Thursday night, according to forecasts from
the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The Permian has become the highest yielding U.S. shale oil
play, producing some 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil
and 5 billion cubic feet per day of gas, according to U.S.
government data. Area producers warned that freezing
temperatures and precipitation will cut power, make roads
inaccessible, impede access to drilling facilities and cut into
production.
"The magnitude of this unanticipated weather event could
result in Energen's 2013 production falling below the company's
guidance range of 23.4-23.8 million barrels of oil equivalent
(mmboe)," Energen said in a news release this week.
Independent producer Pioneer Natural Resources and
Apache Corp both had production impacts last week when
temperatures in Texas dropped below freezing.
Certain fields in the Permian were "especially hard hit,"
Pioneer said in a statement last week. The Irving, Texas-based
company produced about 52,000 bpd of oil and 71,000 thousand
cubic feet per day of gas in the Permian alone in the nine
months ended Sept. 30.
It will be a few weeks before the company can determine the
weather's impact on production, it said in the statement.
Similarly, "the freeze in the Permian has had some impact on
Apache's production in the region," an Apache spokesman said,
declining to quantify the amount of affected production.
Apache's oil and natural gas production from the Permian
Basin rose 18 percent from a year ago to 132,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day, the company said last month.
WINTER IN THE BADLANDS
Winters are especially brutal in North Dakota. Although
temperatures average about 13 degrees Fahrenheit between
December and February, winter storms can send that number well
below zero. Oil wells and feeder roads are usually shut as
storms deposit snow.
Output in North Dakota, the second-largest oil producing
state, ebbs in winter as top producers scale back on drilling
and well completions services such as hydraulic fracturing.
In January, a winter storm dubbed "Gandolph" ripped
through the state and cut that month's oil production by 4.2
percent, according to the North Dakota Industrial Commission. An
especially bitter winter in Dec. 2010 took 13,000 bpd of
production offline, the regulator's records show.
"Typically we prepare for this and the oil is transferred on
pipelines instead of trucking it," said Eric Hagen, vice
president of investor relations for Whiting Petroleum Corp
in Denver, Colorado, which operates in North Dakota's
prolific Bakken Shale.
Continental Resources, another Bakken oil producer,
said it was monitoring the weather and would advise its field
workers accordingly.
"Sometimes that means restricting traffic and sometimes that
means shutting some operations down to reduce traffic," a
spokeswoman said.
The effect of this month's severe weather will not be clear
until the state regulator reports December output numbers in
February.