Snowstorm piles more pressure on U.S. insurers

* Tens of billions in economic damage this year

* Analysts say damage will feed into pricing trend

By Ben Berkowitz

Oct 31 The U.S. insurance industry, already bruised by one of the most devastating weather years in history, appears to have suffered another blow from Saturday's unprecedented northeastern snowstorm.

Early data from some of the country's largest insurers suggests the hit was not as severe as it could have been -- because it came on a weekend.

At least eight people died in the storm and, as of Monday morning, some 2.2 million customers were still without power. More than 300 roads were partially or completely closed in Connecticut alone and many train lines into New York City were under prolonged suspensions. [ID:N1E79T0BC]