Snowstorm piles more pressure on U.S. insurers

* Tens of billions in economic damage this year
* Analysts say damage will feed into pricing trend
By Ben Berkowitz
Oct 31 The U.S. insurance industry, already
bruised by one of the most devastating weather years in
history, appears to have suffered another blow from Saturday's
unprecedented northeastern snowstorm.
Early data from some of the country's largest insurers
suggests the hit was not as severe as it could have been --
because it came on a weekend.
At least eight people died in the storm and, as of Monday
morning, some 2.2 million customers were still without power.
More than 300 roads were partially or completely closed in
Connecticut alone and many train lines into New York City were
under prolonged suspensions.