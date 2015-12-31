ConocoPhillips evacuates staff from Eldfisk North Sea platform, production shut down

OSLO Dec 31 ConocoPhillips has shut down output at its Eldfisk and Embla fields in the North Sea and was evacuating staff from its Eldfisk platform due to the threat of a drifting barge hitting its installations, it said on Thursday.

A company spokesman told Reuters in an email that 145 people had been evacuated. "Of these, 95 were taken to shore and the rest moved to nearby installations. There is a minimum staffing again on Eldfisk Center."

"Production from Eldfisk and Embla fields are shut down." (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Susan Fenton)