ConocoPhillips evacuates staff from Eldfisk North Sea platform, production shut down

UPDATE 1-Freeport seeks guarantees from Indonesia amid mining shake-up
OSLO Dec 31 ConocoPhillips has shut down output at its Eldfisk and Embla fields in the North Sea and was evacuating staff from its Eldfisk platform due to the threat of a drifting barge hitting its installations, it said on Thursday.
A company spokesman told Reuters in an email that 145 people had been evacuated. "Of these, 95 were taken to shore and the rest moved to nearby installations. There is a minimum staffing again on Eldfisk Center."
"Production from Eldfisk and Embla fields are shut down." (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Susan Fenton)
TOKYO, Jan 20 Japan's steel industry is concerned over the risks of a U.S. exit from the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal and reform of the North American Free Trade Agreement by the incoming Trump administration, a Japanese industry official said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures will receive a $1 billion cash investment from two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group (SFG) and Huahua Media, giving the U.S. studio much-needed cash and support as it attempts to grow.