版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 21:16 BJT

Weak El Nino pattern may develop this winter-US govt

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 Ocean temperatures may enter
a weak El Nino pattern this winter, which could affect U.S.
weather in coming months, government forecasters said on
Thursday.
    Parts of the Mississippi Valley and eastern plains may
experience less precipitation than normal this winter, while the
Gulf coast may have wetter weather due to El Nino, the U.S.
National Weather Service said in its annual winter outlook.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐