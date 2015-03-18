UPDATE 2-Food concerns mount in Vanuatu after monster cyclone

* Crops, fishing fleets, livestock lost
* Official death toll 11, but could rise
* Thousands homeless, still little word from outer islands
By Stephen Coates
PORT VILA, March 18 International aid agencies
ramped up appeals for cyclone-hit Vanuatu on Wednesday, warning
that the powerful storm that affected more than two-thirds of
the South Pacific island nation had wiped out crops and
destroyed fishing fleets, raising the risk of hunger and
disease.
Residents of the southern island of Tanna said food and
basic supplies were running low, while relief workers were still
battling to reach many islands pummelled by Cyclone Pam's gusts
of more than 300 kph (185 mph) on Friday and Saturday.
The United Nations said the official death toll was 11, but
many officials anticipate that number will rise once they are
able to more thoroughly inspect the outer islands of the
scattered archipelago.
Sweden said on Tuesday that a Swedish man aged around 80 who
had emigrated was among the dead.
Sune Gudnitz, Pacific head of the U.N. Office for the
Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said getting food supplies
to isolated communities was a concern.
"The challenge of getting things out, whether it's people or
goods, remains. We want to avoid creating a bottleneck in
(Vanuatu capital) Port Vila, so we very quickly need to work out
a plan for getting things out," Gudnitz said.
Two C130 aircraft carrying vehicles, engineers and emergency
supplies could be seen preparing to depart from Port Vila
airport for outer islands on Wednesday.
The U.N.'s World Food Programme said it was working with aid
agencies on the ground to help distribute food and other aid
after banana, coconut and other crops were destroyed, livestock
killed and boats and fishing canoes wrecked.
The U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) said the government was
kicking off a measles prevention campaign because of low
immunisation rates and a recent outbreak.
Tourism, which accounts for about 40 percent of Vanuatu's
economy, has also been badly affected, with Port Vila closed to
cruise liners indefinitely.
TANNA HARD HIT
With communications cut off and reconnaissance flights
revealing destroyed houses, shredded forests and damaged
buildings, aid agencies had been particularly worried about
Tanna, which bore the full force of the storm.
On Tuesday, a Reuters reporter on the island of 29,000
people, about 200 km (125 miles) south of the capital, said that
while damage was extensive, it appeared most of the population
had survived by sheltering in schools, churches and other sturdy
buildings.
"People sheltered in school buildings. We were helping one
another," Ropate Vuso, 67, told Reuters in Tanna township.
"We are running short of food, water, shelter and
electricity. We have no communications, we are still waiting for
the people from parliament, the chief and the president, but
still nobody is coming."
There were reports of five deaths in and around the main
town of Tanna.
Hanna Butler from the New Zealand Red Cross said residents
would require long-term help.
"They live off their garden, and it will take months to
recover to grow enough food," Butler told Reuters.
Butler visited the neighbouring island of Futuna on
Wednesday and said it appeared to have escaped significant
damage.
Near Port Vila, shopkeeper Diana Varu, 40, survived by
running from house to house as winds tore the roofs off, finally
sheltering with her two children and 16 others in a neighbour's
home.
"I've never seen a storm like that. My nine-year old boy Sam
panicked and cried," she said.
Formerly known as the New Hebrides, Vanuatu, one of the
world's poorest nations, is a sprawling cluster of more than 80
islands and 260,000 people, 2,000 km (1,250 miles) northeast of
the Australian city of Brisbane.
Perched on the geologically active "Ring of Fire", it
suffers from frequent earthquakes and tsunamis and has several
active volcanoes, in addition to threats from storms and rising
sea levels.
