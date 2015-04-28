Former Dish Network executive joins Weather Channel

April 28 Dave Shull, a former chief commercial officer and long time executive at Dish Network, is joining The Weather Channel as a group president, the company said in a memo seen by Reuters.

Shull will lead a new division focused on programming, distribution, broadcast operations, video technology and addressable advertising. He will report to David Kenny, chairman and CEO of parent The Weather Company.

The company is planning to make an announcement later on Tuesday. A spokeswoman confirmed the memo.

As chief commercial officer at Dish, Shull oversaw marketing, product, ad sales and also negotiated all programming agreements for Dish.

Shull took a six-month leave from Dish in May 2014 to take care of a family member. He will relocate to Atlanta from Denver to be based at the Weather Channel headquarters.

An investor group led by NBCUniversal and the private equity firms Bain Capital and the Blackstone Group took The Weather Channel private for $3.5 billion in 2008. The industry has been waiting to see how its owners will exit the investment.

The channel has also suffered high-profile blackouts in recent years with operators such as DirecTV.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)