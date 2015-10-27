版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 28日 星期三 07:21 BJT

IBM nears deal to buy Weather Company's digital assets -source

Oct 27 International Business Machines Corp is nearing an agreement to buy the Weather Company's digital assets in a deal that could be announced as soon as this week, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The deal, which will not include the Weather Channel cable network, would be valued at more than $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Tuesday, citing sources. (on.wsj.com/1P3rTAZ)

IBM and the Weather Company could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York and Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐