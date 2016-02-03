Oilfield services provider Weatherford to cut 6,000 jobs

GSK grabs Astra executive to replace exiting pharma head
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
Feb 3 Weatherford International Plc said it would cut about 6,000 jobs in the first half of 2016 as a steep drop in oil prices hurts drilling and exploration activity.
The oilfield services provider, which had about 56,000 employees at the end of 2014, cut about 14,000 jobs in 2015.
The company also set a capital expenditure target of $300 million for this year, about 56 percent lower than its 2015 spending. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained
* Final CIMZIA (Certolizumab Pegol) phase 3 trial meets primary efficacy endpoint in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic Plaque Psoriasis