UPDATE 1-Weatherford International names Halliburton's McCollum as CEO

March 6 U.S. oilfield equipment maker
Weatherford International Plc on Monday named
Halliburton Co's chief financial officer, Mark McCollum,
as president and chief executive officer.
Weatherford, whose shares rose 10 percent in extended
trading, said in a statement McCollum was expected to join the
company in late April.
McCollum will be replaced at Halliburton, the world's No. 2
oilfield services provider, as interim CFO by Executive Vice
President Robb Voyles.
Weatherford said interim CEO Krishna Shivram would leave the
Houston-based company with immediate effect. He took the job in
November, when former CEO Bernard Duroc-Danner left the company.
