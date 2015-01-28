Weatherford eliminates COO role amid oil slump

Jan 28 Oil services company Weatherford
International Plc said it would eliminate the position
of chief operating officer as it copes with a 60 percent slide
in global crude oil prices.
The company said COO Dharmesh Mehta would move to the role
of executive vice president for corporate strategy.
The chief operating officer position will not be filled as
the company adopts a flatter management structure, Weatherford
said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. (1.usa.gov/1DgewG3)
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)