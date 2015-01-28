版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 28日 星期三 19:24 BJT

Weatherford eliminates COO role amid oil slump

Jan 28 Oil services company Weatherford International Plc said it would eliminate the position of chief operating officer as it copes with a 60 percent slide in global crude oil prices.

The company said COO Dharmesh Mehta would move to the role of executive vice president for corporate strategy.

The chief operating officer position will not be filled as the company adopts a flatter management structure, Weatherford said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. (1.usa.gov/1DgewG3) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐