UPDATE 1-Weatherford eliminates COO role amid oil slump

Jan 28 Oil services company Weatherford
International Plc said it would eliminate the position
of chief operating officer as it copes with a 60 percent slide
in global crude oil prices.
The company said COO Dharmesh Mehta would move to the role
of executive vice president for corporate strategy.
The chief operating officer position will not be filled as
the company adopts a flatter management structure, Weatherford
said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. (1.usa.gov/1DgewG3)
Global oversupply and tepid demand growth have sent crude
prices to five-year lows, prompting oil producers to trim their
budgets.
Oil companies have responded to the lower spending levels by
cutting thousands of jobs and also salaries.
Schlumberger NV, the world's largest oilfield
services provider, is laying off 9000 employees, while Baker
Hughes Inc is reducing its headcount by 7,000.
Oil major BP Plc said on Monday it would freeze base
pay across the company this year, while Resolute Energy Corp
said last week that it would slash its CEO's base pay by
96 percent.
Weatherford shares closed at $11.21 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday. The stock has more than halved over the
past six months, mirroring the fall in oil prices.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)