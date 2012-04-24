Weatherford 1st-qtr profit triples

April 24 Oilfield services company Weatherford
International Ltd's quarterly profit more than
tripled, helped by higher revenue at its North American segment,
but the company forecast second-quarter earnings below analysts'
expectations.
The world's fourth-largest oilfield services company said it
expects diluted earnings between 24 and 26 cents per share
before excluded items for the second quarter.
Analysts were expecting Weatherford to earn 27 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Switzerland-based company said it maintains a "positive
but measured" outlook for its North American business.
North America revenue rose 29 percent, while international
revenue was up 23 percent for the first quarter.
Net income attributable rose to $123 million, or 16 cents
per share, for the quarter ended March 31 from 37 million, or 5
cents per share, a year before.
Excluding an after-tax loss, profit was 25 cents per share.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $3.59 billion.
Last week, sector leaders Schlumberger and
Halliburton Co posted earnings that beat expectations,
which had been lowered dramatically due to industrywide
challenges in the North American market.