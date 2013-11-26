Weatherford to pay $253 mln to settle regulatory charges

Nov 26 Oil services company Weatherford International Ltd said it would pay $253 million to settle longstanding charges brought by U.S. regulators.

The charges against the company include work in sanctioned countries, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) breaches and violations in the Iraq oil-for-food program.

The company is settling with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the U.S. Departments of Treasury and Commerce.