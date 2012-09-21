Swiss probe oil company Weatherford share deals

ZURICH, Sept 21 The Swiss SIX exchange said on
Friday it was investigating executive share transactions at
Weatherford , one of the world's largest oilfield
services companies, for possible breaches of disclosure rules.
SIX said the investigation concerned the late disclosure of
management transactions, and also the company's shareholder
communications regarding the intended creation of authorised
capital, rejected by shareholders in May.
SIX said it was also looking into the company's failure to
file the application for the listing of more than 70 million
registered shares, stemming from authorized capital, in due
time.
Weatherford and the SIX exchange could not be reached for
comment.