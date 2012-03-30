New Issue-Weatherford sells $1.3 bln in 2 parts

March 30 Weatherford International on Friday sold $1.3 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WEATHERFORD BERMUDA TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 4.5 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.855 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.518 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/04/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 230 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS TRANCHE 1 AMT $550 MLN COUPON 5.95 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.291 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 6.001 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/04/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 265 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS