版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 31日 星期六 04:13 BJT

New Issue-Weatherford sells $1.3 bln in 2 parts

March 30 Weatherford International on
Friday sold $1.3 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts,
said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: WEATHERFORD BERMUDA	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 4.5 PCT     MATURITY    04/15/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.855   FIRST PAY   10/15/2012   	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.518 PCT    SETTLEMENT  04/04/2012  	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 230 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS	
    	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $550 MLN    COUPON 5.95 PCT    MATURITY    04/15/2042   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.291   FIRST PAY   10/15/2012   	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 6.001 PCT    SETTLEMENT  04/04/2012  	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 265 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐