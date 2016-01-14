UPDATE 1-WebMD says not in talks over a potential acquisition

(Adds company's comments)
Jan 14 Healthcare portal WebMD Health Corp
said on Thursday it was not negotiating a sale of all
or part of its business, a day after the Financial Times
reported about talks over a potential deal.
WebMD's shares were down 6.8 percent at $49.53 in late
morning trading after the company's statement, reversing from a
near five-year high of $58.25 hit early in the session.
The company was said to be in talks with Walgreens Boots
Alliance Inc and UnitedHealth Group Inc for the
sale, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with
the matter. (on.ft.com/1n0J0tM)
Early last year, the company collaborated with Walgreens on
making available a wellness-coaching program on the Walgreens
website, aimed at improving health and wellness.
The digital company might also choose to not push for a
sale, after reviewing its options, the sources told the
newspaper.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of about $2
billion, had gained 22 percent in 2015.
(Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sunil Nair and Sriraj Kalluvila)