REFILE-UPDATE 1-WebMD ends talks with suitors, warns of weak 2012

Jan 10 WebMD Health Corp called off discussions with potential acquirers and warned that 2012 profit would be significantly lower as clients slash expenses to offset revenue loss from drugs losing patent protection.

The health IT services provider also said its Chief Executive Wayne Gattinella resigned. Anthony Vuolo, currently chief financial officer and chief operating officer, will serve as the interim CEO.

For 2012, the company expects revenue to fall 2 percent to 8 percent, and said its expects increased competition in its consumer products market this year.

Shares of the company fell 25 percent in premarket trade. They closed at $36.73 Monday on the Nasdaq.