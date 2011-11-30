UPDATE 1-Icahn says not aware of any sale of WebMD

NOV 30 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn,
the largest stakeholder in WebMD Health Corp, said he
was not aware of any discussions of a deal between the
healthcare information provider and a private equity firm.
Icahn's comments come a day after TheStreet reported that
the company was in talks with private equity firms, exploring
options including a sale of itself.
In a regulatory filing, Icahn, who holds a 9.5 percent stake
in WebMD, said he would not support a sale of the company or any
other transaction.
Icahn said he would propose that the company repurchase up
to $1 billion of its stock through a Dutch Tender offer with $36
per share as the high-end of the range.
Shares of the company were trading up nearly 3 percent at
$36.20 Wednesday afternoon on Nasdaq.