版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 1日 星期四 05:04 BJT

UPDATE 1-Icahn says not aware of any sale of WebMD

NOV 30 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, the largest stakeholder in WebMD Health Corp, said he was not aware of any discussions of a deal between the healthcare information provider and a private equity firm.

Icahn's comments come a day after TheStreet reported that the company was in talks with private equity firms, exploring options including a sale of itself.

In a regulatory filing, Icahn, who holds a 9.5 percent stake in WebMD, said he would not support a sale of the company or any other transaction.

Icahn said he would propose that the company repurchase up to $1 billion of its stock through a Dutch Tender offer with $36 per share as the high-end of the range.

Shares of the company were trading up nearly 3 percent at $36.20 Wednesday afternoon on Nasdaq.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐