KKR to pay $66.50 per share for WebMD -source
全球货币政策收紧前景 或许让美联储对缩表计划心存顾虑
中国经济将呈现"前高后稳" 全年增速料为6.8%--国家信息中心
焦点：OPEC采取行动限制尼日利亚石油产量 呼吁加强配合减产
2017年7月24日 / 上午10点23分 / 1 天内

KKR to pay $66.50 per share for WebMD -source

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Private equity company KKR & Co LLP will announce on Monday that it has agreed to pay $66.50 per share in cash to acquire U.S. online health publisher WebMD Health Corp, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Reuters reported on Sunday that KKR was nearing a deal to acquire WebMD, whose shares closed on Friday at $55.19, giving it a market capitalization of $2.1 billion.

The source asked not to be identified ahead of an official deal announcement. WebMD and KKR did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York. Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Jane Merriman)

