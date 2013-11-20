版本:
中国
2013年 11月 21日

BRIEF-WebMD says intends to offer $300 million of convertible notes

Nov 20 WebMD Health Corp : * Announces proposed offering of convertible notes * Says intends to offer $300 million of convertible notes due 2020 in a private

placement * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
