UPDATE 1-Icahn raises stake in WebMD

BRIEF-OPKO Health Qtrly diluted loss per share $0.04
* Q4 revenue $275.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $310.8 million
April 11 Activist investor Carl Icahn has raised his stake in health information website WebMD Health Corp to 13.12 percent from 11.64 percent, according to a regulatory filing.
In January, WebMD took itself off the auction block and warned investors of lower 2012 profits as its advertisers in the drug industry pull back on spending.
WebMD shares closed at $22.76 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
* Q4 revenue $275.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $310.8 million
* New York REIT announces results for fourth quarter 2016 and full year 2016
* Provided 2017 net sales guidance of $160 million to $165 million