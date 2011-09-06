UPDATE 1-Websense says CFO resigns

* Appoints Michael Newman as interim CFO

Sept 6 Data security software maker Websense Inc said it named Michael Newman as interim chief financial officer after Arthur Locke III resigned.

The company said it has started a search for a full-time chief financial officer.

The company also said it continues to expects total billings to be within the range of its annual forecast.

Shares of the San Diego-based company closed at $18.95 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)