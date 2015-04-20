UPDATE 2-Raytheon to buy cybersecurity firm Websense in $1.9 bln deal

* Raytheon to pay about $1.6 bln, including debt
* To combine cybersecurity unit with Websense
* Vista to take 20 pct stake in new company
* Deal to add over 20,000 commercial customers
By Sagarika Jaisinghani
April 20 U.S. arms maker Raytheon Co is
buying network security provider Websense Inc from private
equity firm Vista Equity Partners LLC in a $1.9 billion deal,
the latest in the fast-growing cybersecurity market.
Several companies, including Sony Corp, Staples Inc
, Home Depot Inc and Target Corp, have
been targets of high-profile data thefts over the past two
years.
"We're seeing an exponential increase in the number of
attacks by ultra-sophisticated attackers," Raytheon Chief
Executive Thomas Kennedy told Reuters. "It is the combination of
those two that is leading to an explosion in the cybersecurity
area."
A cyber attack in mid-2014 at the U.S. Investigations
Services, which performs background checks for U.S. government
employees, compromised data of at least 25,000 workers,
including some undercover investigators.
The Websense deal will add more than 20,000 commercial
customers to Raytheon's portfolio of predominantly government
clients.
"This acquisition highlights the massive investments being
allocated toward this high-priority area of IT spending as
enterprises of all shapes and sizes look to bulk up legacy
security systems with next-generation technologies," FBR Capital
Markets analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note.
The global cybersecurity market is estimated to jump to
about $156 billion in 2019 from $96 billion in 2014, according
to research firm MarketsandMarkets.
Bain Capital LLC agreed last month to buy network security
company Blue Coat Systems Inc in deal that valued the company at
about $2.4 billion, including debt.
Raytheon, which is paying about $1.6 billion including debt
for Websense, said it would combine its cybersecurity unit with
the company. The deal is valued at $1.9 billion, net of cash.
Vista will then invest about $335 million for a nearly 20
percent equity stake in the new company, Raytheon said on
Monday.
The new company, which will be headed by Websense CEO John
McCormack, will be a separately reported business unit, Raytheon
said.
A board of directors will be formed for the new company and
will include representatives of both Raytheon and Vista, the
company said.
RBC Capital Markets LLC was the lead financial adviser to
Raytheon. Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, Steptoe & Johnson LLP and
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati were its legal advisers.
Citi was the financial adviser to Websense, while Kirkland &
Ellis LLP its legal adviser.
Raytheon's shares were down about 1 percent at $106.81 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
