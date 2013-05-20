UPDATE 1-Websense to go private for $907 mln

* Offer of $24.75 per share represents 29 pct premium
* Co expects deal to close before end of 3rd qtr
May 20 Websense Inc said it had agreed
to be taken private by Vista Equity Partners in a deal that
values the online security firm at about $907 million.
The offer of $24.75 per share represents a roughly 29
percent premium to Websense's Friday close on the Nasdaq.
"After detailed discussions with several potential
acquirers, the Websense board of directors is pleased to approve
this agreement," Chairman John Carrington said.
Vista Equity is a private equity firm that invests primarily
in software companies and has about $6 billion in assets.
Websense, which expects the deal to close before the end of
the third quarter, said its senior management was expected to
continue with the company and its headquarters would remain in
San Diego.
BofA Merrill Lynch is the financial adviser to Websense and
Cooley LLP its legal adviser.
Kirkland & Ellis LLP is Vista's legal adviser and J.P.
Morgan Securities, RBC Capital Markets and Guggenheim Partners
have agreed to provide debt financing for the deal.