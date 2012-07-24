版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 04:22 BJT

Websense profit rises

July 24 Data security software maker Websense Inc reported a higher second-quarter profit due to more revenue from its software and service business, and lower taxes.

The company's net income was $7.9 million, or 21 cents per share, on revenue of $89.9 million.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐