Hedge fund Kerrisdale says Webster should consider spin-off

BOSTON, March 2 Hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital on Monday urged Webster Financial Corp. to consider spinning off its health savings business from its core banking operations, a move it said could boost the company's share price by 36 percent.

"We believe that Webster is now trading at an over $1 billion discount to fair value," the New York-based fund wrote in a letter to Webster's chairman and chief executive officer, James Smith, seen by Reuters.

Kerrisdale began buying shares in January and now owns roughly 2 million shares or 2 percent of Webster, founder Sahm Adrangi told Reuters.

Connecticut-based Webster became the largest health savings account (HSA) custodian in the United States in January with about $4.1 billion under management after buying JP Morgan Chase's HSA business.

Health savings accounts allow clients to set aside pre-tax dollars for medical costs that are not covered by insurance, a business Devenir Research forecasts will double in size to $44 billion in deposits by 2017.

Kerrisdale said it believes that separating Webster's HSA business from its core banking business would draw new investors to the company and allow financial analysts to better assess their value.

Currently Webster's market capitalization is roughly $3 billion and shareholders are effectively getting the core regional bank, with $14 billion of loans and deposits - at a dramatic discount, Adrangi wrote in a research report, seen by Reuters.

The New York-based hedge fund said it believes conservative estimates would place the combined value of the two businesses at $46 a share, or 36 percent above its current stock price of $34.61. Over the last 52 weeks, Webster's share price has climbed 10.75 percent.

"We are not known for running proxy fights but we are encouraging Webster to explore strategic options," Adrangi, who runs the $300 million fund, told Reuters.

Kerrisdale's effort follows a series of other activist campaigns in recent months by smaller hedge funds publicly cajoling corporations to consider mergers, spin-offs and share buy backs.

Kerrisdale's moves have been closely watched on Wall Street since the firm made a splash with a 180 percent return in 2011. Last year, when the average hedge fund gained 3 percent, Kerrisdale returned 15 percent, an investor in the fund said.

The report on Webster comes roughly five months after Adrangi unveiled a short-bet against satellite communications company Globalstar Inc., driving its stock down 25 percent.

Webster's HSA business is headquartered in Wisconsin, hundreds of miles from the Connecticut-based banking operation. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Cynthia Osterman)