WEEKAHEAD-View from editors in the Americas

* Drama, volatility seen for U.S. markets
* U.S. "Super Committee" deadline nears, panel split
* Analysts expect so-so sales on big U.S. shopping day
* Earnings: HP, Deere, Tyson, Hormel, others
MARKET FOCUS ON "SUPER COMMITTEE," EUROPE
Wall Street will have drama and volatility next week, just
no volumes. After weeks of low interest in the so-called "super
committee" attempting to cut the U.S. budget deficit, investors
now worry that automatic reductions that would result from
failure to reach a deal could damage the sluggish economy.
Europe's debt crisis will lend drama to markets, as it has for
months -- but falling volumes ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday
will add volatility. Similarly thin conditions in the bond
market will make the government's $99 billion worth of debt
offerings interesting. The dollar will take cues from the euro
zone crisis.
"SUPER COMMITTEE" DEADLINE LOOMS, PANEL STILL SPLIT
The 12-member "super committee" on debt and deficits set up
by Congress has until Wednesday to strike a deal on how to
trim at least $1.2 trillion from the U.S. budget over the next
decade. Due to procedural rules, that deadline could require
the panel to reach agreement on a deal by Monday night before
officially voting on it on Wednesday. But Republicans and
Democrats are still far apart on tax increases and cuts to
programs for the poor and the elderly. If the committee fails
to reach a deal, automatic spending cuts of $1.2 trillion over
10 years, split evenly between military and domestic programs,
would kick in beginning in 2013.
U.S. BLACK FRIDAY
The holiday shopping season "officially" kicks off the day
after Thanksgiving. With unemployment remaining high, analysts
expect a so-so season, with sales rising only at about the rate
of inflation, meaning that retailers are still fighting for a
slice of roughly the same-sized pie. We'll also get some
e-commerce holiday shopping data on Saturday from multiple
sources. A big increase is expected versus last year, but it
remains to be seen if sales are as big as expected?
HP'S FIRST EARNINGS UNDER WHITMAN; DEERE, MEDTRONIC REPORT
Several market leading companies report quarterly results
just ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Hewlett-Packard
(HPQ.N) on Monday reports its first earnings under new Chief
Executive Meg Whitman, who reversed the decision to spin off
the PC division. The market will focus on the outlook for the
next year, efforts to figure out its tablet strategy, grow its
PC business, continuing restructuring of the services division
and will zoom in on its cash position following the expensive
Autonomy acquisition. With Deere & Co's (DE.N) Wednesday
report, analysts wonder if it can keep momentum going from an
earnings season that was largely strong for big players in the
industrials segment. When Medtronic reports on Tuesday, the
focus will be on whether use of medical services is improving.
PRE-THANKSGIVING RESULTS BANQUET-TYSON, HORMEL
Meat producer Tyson Foods (TSN.N) is expected to report a
fourth-quarter loss in its chicken segment, due in part to
higher feed costs for its chickens. The company, reporting on
Monday, has been raising meat prices to offset higher costs and
has said it expects meat prices to continue to rise in the
coming year. Campbell Soup (CPB.N) -- maker of Pepperidge Farm
Goldfish crackers and Prego pasta sauces in addition to its
namesake product -- has said that this year would be a "year of
transition" under its new CEO as it tries to turn around its
U.S. soup business. Hormel Foods (HRL.N) will also show
investors whether it has been successful in raising prices on
its products, which include Spam canned meat and Dinty Moore
stew, when it also reports on Tuesday. The company has said
that profit margins in its Jennie-O turkey business would be
hurt by the rising price of corn used in turkey feed.
UN COMMITTEE EXPECTED TO CONDEMN SYRIA
On Tuesday the U.N. General Assembly's Third Committee,
which deals with human rights, is expected to pass a resolution
condemning Syria for its use of violence against
anti-government protesters. The non-binding resolution is
expected to go to the full assembly next month, but the vote
there is likely to closely reflect the one in the committee,
where all 193 U.N. member states are represented. The
resolution does not provide for any measures against Syria but
demands an immediate end to all rights violations and violence
and urges the Assad government to implement an Arab League road
map agreed this month that called for an end to the bloodshed
and the deployment of foreign observers. The resolution was
drafted by Western European countries but is expected to
attract several Arab sponsors as well. While backers say they
expect a majority, the voting figures - for, against,
abstentions -- will give a good idea about world thinking on
Syria and could encourage Western states to go for a (binding)
Security Council resolution in the future.
CANADA UNVEILS RETAIL SALES, HOLDS HEARINGS ON TMX BID
Canada's top economic indicator in the week ahead is retail
sales for September on Tuesday, which are expected to show a
healthy 0.5 percent monthly increase, matching the August gain
and solidifying expectations for solid third-quarter growth.
Elsewhere, Quebec regulators hold two days of hearings on Maple
Group's now-friendly bid for TMX Group, the operator of the
Toronto Stock Exchange, on Thursday and Friday. Quebec and
Ontario both need to approve the deal, as do Canadian antitrust
authorities and the federal industry minister. On Wednesday,
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney speaks in Montreal.
Canada's auditor general unveils a regular review of government
activities on Tuesday, providing details on probes into
Canada's economic stimulus package, payments to agriculture
producers and the regulation of pharmaceutical drugs.
BRAZILIAN ETHICS SCANDAL TO CLAIM NEW VICTIM?
Brazilian Labor Minister Carlos Lupi appears to be on thin
ice in a new ethics scandal to hit the government, and it looks
increasingly likely that he will be forced to resign, He would
be the seventh minister forced out in the first year of
President Dilma Rousseff's government this year. Rousseff
inherited some of the ministers from Lula and has so far
escaped the blame. She may even have boosted her
anti-corruption credentials -- but she has also been criticized
for being too passive, waiting for scandals to erupt before
pushing corrupt ministers out instead of cleaning house.
BRAZIL, MEXICO REPORT INFLATION DATA
Brazilian inflation data on Wednesday will show how much
room the central bank has to cut interest rates. Inflation has
been stuck above the 6.5 percent target ceiling since April,
but policymakers have repeatedly said it will slow. Price
pressures have indeed eased recently, supporting the bank's
decision to cut rates in August and October to offset the
impact of Europe's crisis on growth. The central bank holds its
next policy meeting on Nov. 29 and 30 when it is expected to
cut borrowing costs again. Mexican growth and inflation data
will give investors a clearer picture of how Latin America's
second-biggest economy is being affected by the euro zone
crisis.
PROTEST EXPECTED AT PERU'S CONGA GOLD PROJECT
Another big protest against Newmont's (NEM.N) NMC.TO $4.8
billion Conga gold project in Peru is set for Thursday. It
would be the biggest mining investment in Peruvian history.
Left-wing President Ollanta Humala backs it but he is
struggling to defuse social conflicts over lakes that the
project would replace with reservoirs. Separately, union
leaders and management are moving closer to a deal to end a
seven-week strike at Freeport's Cerro Verde mine in Peru.
