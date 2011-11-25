WEEKAHEAD-View from editors in the Americas

NEW YORK Nov 25 Following is the view from
editors in the Americas on major news in the week ahead:
* U.S. November nonfarm payrolls report, unemployment rate
in focus
* How will retail sales fare into the holiday season?
* Reuters summit turns spotlight on media companies
* Brazil central bank seen cutting benchmark rate, again
U.S. ECONOMY SPUTTERS ON
Views of solid economic growth in the fourth quarter should
get a boost next week after being shaken by weak spending data.
The closely watched employment report on Friday is expected to
show companies stepped up hiring in November, with nonfarm
payrolls increasing 120,000 from 80,000 in October. All the
anticipated job gains will come from the private sector, but
will not be enough to lower the unemployment rate, which is
seen holding at 9 percent. Even the depressed housing market
should show a pulse. A report on new home sales on Monday is
expected to show a pick-up in single family home sales in
October. Data on house prices on Tuesday will likely show home
values continued to stabilize on a monthly basis in September,
and a report on Wednesday is seen showing a rebound in pending
sales contracts for previously owned homes in October.
EUROPE STRESSES THE MARKETS
The U.S. stock markets remain in the strange position of
watching debt sales of European nations, including auctions
from Spain, France and Belgium. The euro has fallen to levels
not seen since the early part of 2011 as some start to discuss
a euro-zone breakup, and more declines are expected, though do
not be surprised to see profit-taking after recent moves.
Cross-currency borrowing rates have hit levels not seen since
the latter stages of the financial crisis and intra-bank
funding is showing more stress. Friday brings U.S. payroll
figures, even if they're almost an afterthought to the
breakdown in Europe.
RETAIL SALES
Marking the unofficial start of the holiday shopping
season, some two dozen retailers report November sales on
Thursday, and other retailers, economists and survey groups
will also provide data on how shopping went during the
post-Thanksgiving frenzy. The key is whether any momentum from
the weekend will carry into December, or if there will be a big
lull like last year. Earlier in the week, we'll also get "Cyber
Five" holiday shopping results, compiling sales at e-outfits
including Amazon.com and eBay. On Sunday, ComScore will publish
data on Black Friday online activity. ChannelAdvisor will
release similar data on Monday, while jeweler Tiffany & Co
reports third-quarter results on Tuesday, giving investors a
sense of whether months of gloomy headlines have prompted
high-end shoppers to pull back. Nook tablet seller Barnes &
Noble reports on Thursday.
AUTO SALES
November U.S. auto sales data are due on Thursday. While
U.S. auto sales in October hit their highest level since
February, analysts and investors are worried the financial
crisis in Europe could derail the slow recovery. Observers will
be watching for signs that industry executives have been
over-optimistic in the fourth quarter. Another factor to watch
for will be the impact of the recent Thai floods on Toyota and
Honda, which were finally getting past the effects of the Japan
earthquake in March.
REUTERS MEDIA SUMMIT
The fast-changing media landscape will be assessed at this
four-day event in New York, London and Paris, which starts on
Monday. Amid a global economic environment plagued by debt,
joblessness and recession fears, an unlikely haven has emerged
for investors in the form of media companies that own sports
rights. Executives from ESPN, the NFL and leading digital
sports distributor Perform Group will be among those attending.
We will also hear from video game publishers, who are taking
steps to protect themselves from a further downturn in consumer
spending. Speakers include Activision Blizzard's CEO, and
executives from Take Two Interactive and Nintendo, as well as
WPP Chief Executive Martin Sorrell.
CANADA
Canadian third quarter GDP, due on Wednesday, could show
growth of as much as 3 percent after a small decline in the
second quarter, cementing the view that Canada recovered better
than most of its trading partners from the recession.
Elsewhere, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Toronto
Dominion Bank report fourth-quarter results on Friday, kicking
off what is expected to be a weak end to a volatile year. Oil
producer Nexen - forced out of its Yemen operations and
struggling to reap profits from its Long Lake oil sands project
- releases its 2012 capital budget on Tuesday, followed by an
investor day on Thursday. The Ontario Securities Commission
launches two days of hearings on Thursday and Friday into
bank-led Maple Group's bid for the TMX Group, the operator of
the Toronto Stock Exchange. The hearings, which follow similar
testimony in French-speaking Quebec, remove one of the
remaining hurdles to the now-friendly deal, which will still
need regulatory approval from anti-trust authorities.
BRAZIL RATE DECISION, IMF LAGARDE VISIT
Brazil's central bank is seen cutting its benchmark rate
for the third straight time to 11 percent next Wednesday as
policymakers race to shield the economy from a global slowdown.
All of the economists polled by Reuters see the bank slashing
the rate by 50 basis points, but some investors are betting on
a bigger cut as Europe's debt crisis worsens. IMF chief
Christine Largarde visits Peru, Mexico and Brazil to speak to
heads of state and economy officials at a time when Europe debt
woes threaten to hit rapidly-growing emerging nations.