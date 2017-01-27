Four food firms prepare bids for British cereal maker Weetabix - sources

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 27 America's third-biggest cereal
company, Post Holdings, and the UK's Associated British
Foods are among a group of four bidders vying for
British cereal brand Weetabix, sources familiar with the matter
said on Friday.
The 84-year-old business could fetch at least 1.5 billion
pounds ($1.88 billion), based on a valuation of more than 11
times Weetabix' core earnings, the sources said.
Weetabix, owned by China's Bright Food, has also
attracted interest from Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW), a joint
venture between Nestle and General Mills, and
Italian pasta maker Barilla, the sources said.
The parties are working to put the finishing touches to
their offers which are due in next week, said the sources, who
declined to be identified as the matter is private.
Weetabix, ABF, and Nestle declined to comment, while Bright
Foods, Post, Barilla and General Mills were not immediately
available.
Reuters exclusively reported on Dec. 20 that state-owned
Bright Food had hired Goldman Sachs to run an auction for the
well-known British brand which had earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 130 million
pounds in 2016.
The bidders have been asked to submit non-binding offers
ahead of a deadline of next week, the sources said, adding that
private equity investors had not been invited to the process as
they would struggle to compete against industry players who can
reap synergies from the combination.
Post's cereal brands include Cocoa Pebbles, Raisin Bran and
Grape Nuts. ABF - which trades on a multiple of 10.75 times its
EV/EBITDA - owns Jordans and Dorset cereals in the UK as well as
Kingsmill bread and Mazola corn oil.
Barilla is best known for its pastas and sauces, but also
makes Wasa crispbread. Cereal Partners Worldwide sells General
Mills brands, such as Cheerios.
Bright Food took control of Weetabix from private equity
firm Lion Capital in 2012.
The cereal industry has continued to struggle since then
from mounting competition from other breakfast options like
yogurts and smoothies and a shift away from gluten and wheat.
($1 = 0.7977 pounds)
