Anti-WEF group attacks C.Suisse branch, Glencore CEO's house

ZURICH Jan 25 An organisation protesting
against the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos has claimed
responsibility for explosions that broke a window at a Zurich
branch of Credit Suisse and blew up the postbox of the
boss of commodity trader Glencore.
Police confirmed on Friday that protestors carried out
individual attacks on a Credit Suisse branch in the upmarket
residential area of Hottingen and a postbox in the lakeside
suburb of Rueschlikon in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Credit Suisse confirmed that a security window of its branch
had been shattered. Police said the damage amounted to several
thousand francs.
A spokesperson for Glencore confirmed that an incident took
place on the property of CEO Ivan Glasenberg.
No-one was injured in either attack.
An unnamed organisation posted a letter on the indymedia.ch
website claiming responsibility for the attack. The letter said
the group had targeted Credit Suisse and Glasenberg due to their
connections to the WEF.
In 2011, left-wing activists claimed responsibility for a
small explosion that broke windows at a hotel in Davos without
hurting anybody.
At the time, a group calling itself Revolutionary
Perspective said in a statement on an activist website it had
targeted the ski resort's luxury Posthotel with a firebomb as
Swiss ministers and representatives of top bank UBS were staying
there.