Sonoco to buy Germany's Weidenhammer for about $383 million in cash

Aug 25 Sonoco Products Co on Monday said
it agreed to buy Germany's privately-held Weidenhammer Packaging
Group for about $383 million in cash, which would give a boost
to its packaging business.
The deal is expected to increase Sonoco's global
consumer-related packaging and services business to about $2.8
billion in annual sales, the company said in a statement.
Sonoco, which provides a variety of consumer packaging,
industrial products and protective packaging, said the deal
should be accretive to the company's 2015 base earnings in the
range of $0.09 to $0.14 per share.
Sonoco said it intends to fund the acquisition through a
combination of existing cash and debt.
Macquarie Capital served as a financial advisor to Sonoco,
while Weidenhammer was represented by Deloitte Corporate Finance
Advisory.
(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)