Oprah to help Weight Watchers find new leader after CEO resigns

CHICAGO, Sept 12 Weight Watchers International
Inc said its chief executive, James Chambers, will step
down at the end of September after three years on the job, and
board member Oprah Winfrey will help the diet company look for
his successor.
The former talk show queen announced last October that she
had bought a 10 percent stake in Weight Watchers and would
follow its weight-loss program. The news sent shares of Weight
Watchers soaring more than 100 percent, though some of the
company's results this year have missed Wall Street
expectations.
Weight Watchers said on Monday that no one from inside the
company, including Winfrey, was considered a candidate to
replace Chambers.
But Winfrey, who sits on the board of directors, will be
"actively involved" in finding his replacement, along with other
members of a search committee, the company said.
