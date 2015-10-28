Short sellers double down on Weight Watchers after Oprah invests

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 28 Bets against Weight
Watchers International appear to have spiked after an
investment by media mogul Oprah Winfrey led the troubled diet
brand's shares to double.
Borrowing in Weight Watchers shares jumped 25 percent last
week after the celebrity disclosed she was buying 10 percent of
the company, according to lending data from SunGard's Astec
Analytics, which provides a strong glimpse into short-selling
activity.
Short sellers borrow shares and sell them, hoping to buy
them back later for less to return to the lender.
A favorite of short sellers in recent years, Weight Watchers
is suffering from a shift by consumers to free calorie-counting
apps on smartphones as well as fitness tracking devices from
companies including Fitbit.
News on Oct. 19 of Winfrey investing in Weight Watchers led
its shares to rally 150 percent over five days, even as an
upcoming quarterly report is expected to show a double-digit
sales decline.
"Though the cash market seems to attribute paranormal
stock-picking powers to Oprah, short sellers are seemingly more
cautious," SunGard said in a report on Wednesday.
Weight Watchers now trades at 29 times expected earnings,
pricey compared with rival Nutrisystem at 21 times
earnings.
With active online subscribers down a fifth from a four-year
high last March, Winfrey's frankness about her decades-long
struggle with weight loss may help revive the brand.
"With so many free apps, it's going to be difficult in the
near-term to materially improve their operating performance,"
said S&P corporate ratings analyst Diane Shand. "But Oprah might
bring a different perspective."
From July through mid-October, 27 percent or more of Weigh
Watchers' outstanding shares were shorted, far above the average
rate of 4.1 percent for consumer discretionary companies,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The stock has lost about 80 percent from highs in 2011 and
on Wednesday it was down 0.48 percent at $16.61.
Weight Watchers is due to hand in its third-quarter report
card on Nov 5. Analysts on average expect it to post a 23
percent drop in revenue from the same time last year, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
The average estimate for earnings per share is 29 cents,
although the SmartEstimate considering analysts with above
average track records is for 28 cents per share.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Alan Crosby)