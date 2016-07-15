Weightlifting-Russian Lovchev out of Olympics as ban upheld

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
July 15 Russian weightlifter Alexei Lovchev will miss next month's Rio Olympics after his appeal against a four-year ban was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday.
The ruling means Lovchev's gold medal at the 2015 world championships, which he won with a world record total lift in the +105kg category, is cancelled.
Weightlifting's world body imposed the ban in May after the 27-year-old tested positive for Ipamorelin, a banned growth hormone drug.
"The IWF (International Weightlifting Federation) decision is confirmed in full," said the Lausanne-based CAS in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.