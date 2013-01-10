Weightlifting-Korean 'Female Hercules' Jang calls time on career

By Narae Kim
GOYANG, South Korea, Jan 10 South Korea's Jang
Mi-ran bid an emotional farewell to weightlifting after a
decorated 15-year career when the 'Female Hercules' announced
her retirement at news conference in her hometown on Thursday.
The 29-year-old, accompanied by her father, mother and
younger sister, struggled to deliver a tearful speech as she
said goodbye to a sport that had rewarded her efforts with four
world titles, as well as Olympic and Asian Games success.
"After much consideration for the past three months, I have
come to the most difficult decision any athlete must face," she
told reporters in the city of Goyang, north of Seoul.
"Weightlifting turned a 15-year-old girl, who had no
confidence in her appearance and no dreams for the future, into
(someone) who ended up being loved by so many.
"I am happy that a growing number of people have more
positive opinions of weightlifting because of me."
Jang's crowning moment came when she completed a 'grand
slam' with the 2010 Asian Games title in Guangzhou in the over
75kg class, following up her success at the 2008 Beijing
Olympics and a quartet of world championship victories.
At her peak in her triumphant Olympic year, Jang set world
records in the snatch (140kg), clean and jerk (186kg) and for
the overall weight lifted (326kg).
However, age and injuries took their toll in recent years
and the South Korean struggled to keep pace with emerging
lifters such as Tatiana Kashirina of Russia and China's Zhou
Lulu.
Last year, her dreams of earning a third straight Olympic
medal, she also won a bronze at Athens in 2004, were dashed in
London when she could only finish fourth.
The quietly spoken Jang touched the hearts of many of her
compatriots when she knelt and kissed the barbell following her
final failure, knowing a medal was out of reach.
"The London Olympics is the most memorable moment in my
entire career since I never realised until then that so many
people were still rooting for me even though I failed to live up
to their expectations."
In her post-retirement years, Jang said she would focus on
helping young athletes in weightlifting and other fringe sports
through the Jang Mi-ran Foundation, which she set up last
February.
She also wants to become involved in the International
Olympics Committee and will meet IOC President Jacques Rogge
when he visits Korea at the end of the month.
"I think being an IOC member will help many things I want to
pursue with my foundation," she added.
