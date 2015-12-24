Weightlifting-World champion Lovchev banned over doping test

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
MOSCOW Dec 24 World champion Alexei Lovchev of Russia has been suspended for failing a doping test, the International Weightlifting Federation said on its website (www.iwf.net) on Thursday.
The 26-year-old, who is also the 105kg world record holder, was found to have traces of the banned substance Ipamorelin in his 'A' sample.
"I think this problem has a political motive," Lovchev told the All Sport news agency. "All this is very similar to what is happening against Russian sport.
"I won't give up. I will take all the necessary anti-doping steps to show I am not guilty and this includes taking a 'B' sample."
A taskforce from the governing body of world athletics is making a first visit to Russia on Jan. 10-11 to check on progress towards cleaning up the doping scandal that led to the country's suspension from the sport last month.
The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has set out a series of steps that Russia must take to be reinstated before the Rio Olympics in August.
The suspension followed a report by an independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency that exposed widespread, systematic state-sponsored doping and related corruption. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday