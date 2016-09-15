Weightlifting-Russian weightlifting chief Syrtsov resigns

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, Sept 15 Sergei Syrtsov resigned as president of the Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF) on Thursday after the country's weightlifting team were barred from last month's Rio Olympics because of doping offences.
"I have decided to stand down and Maxim Agapitov will take temporary charge," Syrtsov, who had been in charge of the RWF since 2010, told the TASS news agency.
"The reason? Someone needs to pay for what has happened, and I did this," he added.
In July the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) banned Russian weightlifters from competing in the Rio Olympics because of numerous positive doping tests from the country's competitors.
A new president will be elected on Sept. 29.
Three candidates have already announced their intention to run - Agapitov, who is the vice-president of the RWF, the head of the RWF supervisory board Sergei Yeremin and Vyacheslav Klokova, who is a member of the IWF's technical committee. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.