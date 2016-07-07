Weightlifting-Olympic champ Sa fined for assault, avoids jail

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
SEOUL, July 7 Former Olympic weightlifting champion Sa Jae-hyouk has been fined 10 million won ($8,667.39) for an assault that left a fellow lifter in hospital with facial injuries.
South Korean Sa, who won gold in the men's 77kg category at the 2008 Beijing Games, has already received a 10-year ban from the Korea Weightlifting Federation after assaulting Hwang Woo-man on New Year's Eve.
The suspension ruled the 31-year-old out of the Rio Olympics and effectively forced him into retirement.
Yonhap news quoted Judge Lee Da-woo of Chuncheon district court as saying on Thursday that the "victim was severely injured so Sa's crime is quite serious.
"Nonetheless, the sentence was decided taking into consideration Sa has confessed his wrongdoing and deeply regrets what he did. In addition, he has been suspended and will miss the Olympics."
Yonhap said that since Sa avoided a jail sentence he would still be able to collect his monthly one million won stipend awarded to winners of international competitions.
($1 = 1,153.7500 won) (Reporting by Lee Jeong Eun, Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.