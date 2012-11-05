版本:
中国
2012年 11月 6日

BRIEF-Weight Watchers shares up 7.4 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK Nov 5 Weight Watchers International Inc : * Shares were up 7.4 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

