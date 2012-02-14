UPDATE 1-Weight Watchers Q4 revenue misses Street

* Q4 EPS $0.86 in line with est
* Rev $401.3 mln vs est $412.1 mln
* To buy back up to $1.5 bln of stock
Feb 14 Weight Watchers International Inc
reported a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt
by a drop in demand in its European market, and forecast a
full-year profit largely below analyst estimates.
The weight management company, however, posted an in-line
fourth-quarter profit and said it would buy back up to $1.5
billion of its stock.
Fourth-quarter net income attributable to Weight Watchers
rose to $63.7 million, or 86 cents a share, compared with $48.9
million, or 66 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $401.3 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 86 cents a
share, before special items, on a revenue of $412.1 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Weight Watchers expects a 2012 profit of $4.20 to $4.60 a
share, excluding items. Analysts were looking for $4.56 a share.
Shares of the company were up 1 percent after the bell at
$80.04.