UPDATE 1-Weight Watchers Q4 revenue misses Street

* Q4 EPS $0.86 in line with est

* Rev $401.3 mln vs est $412.1 mln

* To buy back up to $1.5 bln of stock

Feb 14 Weight Watchers International Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a drop in demand in its European market, and forecast a full-year profit largely below analyst estimates.

The weight management company, however, posted an in-line fourth-quarter profit and said it would buy back up to $1.5 billion of its stock.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to Weight Watchers rose to $63.7 million, or 86 cents a share, compared with $48.9 million, or 66 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $401.3 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 86 cents a share, before special items, on a revenue of $412.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Weight Watchers expects a 2012 profit of $4.20 to $4.60 a share, excluding items. Analysts were looking for $4.56 a share.

Shares of the company were up 1 percent after the bell at $80.04.