Weight Watchers wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit

LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$750m in LatAm primary market
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring
May 11 Weight Watchers International Inc on Wednesday won the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming it misled shareholders about the reasons for a decline in its business.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said shareholders could not pursue securities fraud claims based on alleged misleading assurances that the proliferation of free mobile apps were not a big threat to Weight Watchers' business, and that enrollment declines were likely to turn around.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring
Jan 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had approved the first generic version of Xyrem, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc's drug to treat patients with a medical condition that causes excessive daytime sleepiness. (http://bit.ly/2jHzIS9)
Jan 17 California regulators said on Tuesday they were seeking public comment on a proposal that would significantly limit the amount of natural gas Southern California Gas can inject into its Aliso Canyon storage facility in Los Angeles, which leaked in 2015.