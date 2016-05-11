Weight Watchers wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit

May 11 Weight Watchers International Inc on Wednesday won the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming it misled shareholders about the reasons for a decline in its business.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said shareholders could not pursue securities fraud claims based on alleged misleading assurances that the proliferation of free mobile apps were not a big threat to Weight Watchers' business, and that enrollment declines were likely to turn around.

